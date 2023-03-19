LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LightInTheBox

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

