Kanzhun (BZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

