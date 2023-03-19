ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 308,907 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 189,520 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

