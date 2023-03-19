Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPPGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st.

Zepp Health Price Performance

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $1.52 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health



Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Earnings History for Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

