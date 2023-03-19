Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

