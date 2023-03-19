Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Citi Trends Price Performance
Shares of CTRN stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
