Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
