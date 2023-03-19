Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.