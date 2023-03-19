Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -271.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,873 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

