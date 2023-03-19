Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 128 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($182.52).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 123 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($182.89).

On Monday, January 16th, Katerina Patmore purchased 127 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($182.64).

Harworth Group Price Performance

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.39) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.72. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.30). The company has a market capitalization of £368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Harworth Group

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Stories

