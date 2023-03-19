EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £147.04 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,838 ($22.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.04 ($179.21).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Peter Southby purchased 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($182.33).

EMIS Group Price Performance

EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($22.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,863.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.04. EMIS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242 ($15.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,918 ($23.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

