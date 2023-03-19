Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $104.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of TECH stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

