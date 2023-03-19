Susannah Nicklin Purchases 469 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 469 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £994.28 ($1,211.80).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

EGL stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.52) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187.32 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 252 ($3.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of £235.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,217.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.14.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 1.95 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Featured Stories

