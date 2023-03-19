Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$7.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.91.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.23. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.16.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

