John Arthur Buys 223,825 Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG) Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider John Arthur bought 223,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,953 ($10,911.64).
IOG Stock Performance
IOG stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of £23.63 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.47. IOG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.50 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
IOG Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.