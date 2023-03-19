John Arthur Buys 223,825 Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG) Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider John Arthur bought 223,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,953 ($10,911.64).

IOG stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of £23.63 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.47. IOG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.50 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

