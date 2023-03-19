Insider Buying: Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Purchases 1,079,600 Shares of Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) insider Will Holland acquired 1,079,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,796 ($13,157.83).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

LON EOG opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.30 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £11.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Europa Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby; the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

