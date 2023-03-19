Charles Peal Sells 1,250 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.99), for a total value of £10,250 ($12,492.38).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 2.4 %

LOK stock opened at GBX 810 ($9.87) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 674 ($8.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($13.28). The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The stock has a market cap of £243.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,975.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 923.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 912.98.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

