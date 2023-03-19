IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Acquires £14,854.07 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider June Felix purchased 2,101 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 707 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £14,854.07 ($18,103.68).

IG Group Stock Down 2.9 %

IG Group stock opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. IG Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 851 ($10.37). The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 748.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 791.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790.15.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 13.26 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IG Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.75) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

