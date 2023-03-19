Cyrus Taraporevala Purchases 8,517 Shares of Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) insider Cyrus Taraporevala bought 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £17,970.87 ($21,902.34).

Bridgepoint Group Stock Down 10.1 %

Bridgepoint Group stock opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.22. Bridgepoint Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.80 ($4.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Bridgepoint Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPT shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.99) target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.66) price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.