Jasmine Whitbread Purchases 2,132 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,191.25).

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 940.80 ($11.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.33, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($16.63). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 918.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Travis Perkins

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.76) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.35) to GBX 1,048 ($12.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.55) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.52).

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.