Jasmine Whitbread Purchases 2,132 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,191.25).
Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 940.80 ($11.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.33, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($16.63). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 918.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,333.33%.
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
