Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,080.44).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,162.71).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,744.06).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde acquired 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($38,842.55).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,054.84).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde bought 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,213.65).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($26,622.01).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde acquired 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($31,935.53).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($45,976.62).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde bought 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,692.87).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £373.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13,050.00 and a beta of 0.40. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

