Richard Stables Acquires 25,000 Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) insider Richard Stables acquired 25,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($29,859.84).

The Gym Group Price Performance

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,002.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.68. The Gym Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.69 ($2.73).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.