Joe Lyske Purchases 20,000 Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT) Stock

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating) insider Joe Lyske bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,125.53).

Tintra stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. Tintra PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 434 ($5.29). The company has a market capitalization of £19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,250.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.23.

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

