Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Michael Speakman Sells 48,470 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Speakman sold 48,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.06), for a total transaction of £320,386.70 ($390,477.39).

Keller Group Price Performance

KLR stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 779.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 726.41. Keller Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 589 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 875 ($10.66). The stock has a market cap of £484.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,074.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,129.03%.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

Featured Stories

