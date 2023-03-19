United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £368,900 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($12.85), for a total value of £368,900 ($449,603.90).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($12.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,045.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,006.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.68, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.49) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,112 ($13.55).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

