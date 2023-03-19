Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires £196,039.30 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider David Till bought 43,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £196,039.30 ($238,926.63).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

LON:OCI opened at GBX 448 ($5.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 419.02. The company has a market capitalization of £790.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.16 and a beta of 0.71. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 355 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 475 ($5.79).

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 216.22%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.