Insider Selling: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells 154,765 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.37), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,759,850.64).

WPP Trading Down 2.5 %

LON WPP opened at GBX 916 ($11.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,579.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 975.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 861.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.35).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,724.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About WPP

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.21) to GBX 1,158 ($14.11) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,250 ($15.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.78).

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.