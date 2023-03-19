Berenberg Bank Boosts 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 5,300

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.59) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4imprint Group Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at GBX 4,670 ($56.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,550.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,091.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,175 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,955 ($60.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,865.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,435.58%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading

