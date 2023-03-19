Movano (MOVE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MOVE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.36. Movano has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

In other Movano news, Director Ruben Caballero bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at $82,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

