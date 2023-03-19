Exagen (XGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth $457,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

