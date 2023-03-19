Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.75 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $521,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,953. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

