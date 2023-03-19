ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.