TELA Bio (TELA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

