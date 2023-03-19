ON (ONON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect ON to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONON opened at $21.61 on Friday. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ON

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

