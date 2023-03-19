ON (ONON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect ON to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ONON opened at $21.61 on Friday. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
