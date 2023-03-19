Bitfarms (BITF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitfarms Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

