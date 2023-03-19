ProFrac (ACDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ACDC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

