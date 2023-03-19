Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.1 %
TME stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
