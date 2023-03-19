Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TME stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

TME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

