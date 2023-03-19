HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.87 on Friday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUYA Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

