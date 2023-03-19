Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.36. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,099,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.