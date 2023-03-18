Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.