Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 1,481 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

