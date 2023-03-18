Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.