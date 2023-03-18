Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 127,793.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.