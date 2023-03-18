JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 82,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.8 %

JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.