The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

