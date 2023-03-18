Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.32.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

