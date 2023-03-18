NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.32.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

