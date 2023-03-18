iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.