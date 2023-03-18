Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.