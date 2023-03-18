CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

