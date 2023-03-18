CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

