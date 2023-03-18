CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.27. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.